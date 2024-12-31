Rohit Sharma to announce retirement from red-ball cricket after Sydney Test?

"Retirement," a word that was trending in the country for some time now. India's senior men -- Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, with their string of low scores should be credited (not positively) for igniting the trend. The modern-day-greats, who were once the back-bone of the team's batting line-up, turned to being a burden and calls for their retirement, that started as echos only grew louder.

India red ball and ODI captain, Rohit Sharma after missing the first Test in Perth, managed to score just a meagre 31 runs in the three matches. On the other hand, Virat Kohli failed to carry the momentum of his ton in the opening game.

Fans' patience reached its peak after the Melbourne Test that ended in Australia's favour. Rohit and Virat departed cheaply owing to poor shot-selection. Rohit scored 3 and 9, while Kohli managed 36, 5 in the two innings of the crucial match. The hosts snatched the game from under the nose of Rohit and Men after dismantling the Indian top order in a dramatic twist to register an emphatic 184-run victory.

Meanwhile, a report published by a popular media house claimed that Rohit Sharma had made plans to retire after the marquee test series.

The report stated that the 37-year-old would announce his decision after the end of the Sydney Test. His decision was also communicated to the BCCI and selectors.

Nevertheless, the T20 World Cup winning captain might continue to lead the side if the team makes it to the World Test Championship finals.

A win at Sydney is quintessential for the Indian side to keep their WTC final hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Rohit sounded heart-broken after the defeat in the Boxing Day Test. "It is mentally disturbing when you can't do what you have come to do. It is pretty disappointing. There are ways to win games and we fell short in finding ways to win the game here. We wanted to fight till the end and unfortunately we couldn't do it," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.