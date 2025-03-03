Rohit Sharma Shouldn’t Be in Team: TMC MP Saugata Roy Amid Cong Leader's 'Fat' Remark

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed’s controversial remark about Team India captain Rohit Sharma was backed by Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy. On Monday, the TMC MP stated that Rohit “shouldn’t even be in the team.”

Following the backlash, the Congress party distanced itself from the comments made by Shama Mohamed and asked her to delete the posts. The Congress leader has since deleted all the posts.

“This is not about politics, this is about cricket. Scoring a century once in two years and getting out quickly in other matches doesn’t justify his place in the team. The Congress leader is correct in saying this. Yes, he is overweight, but people don’t seem to care,” said Saugata Roy told ANI.

Roy further said that Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer could be potential captains.

If we talk about a fit and capable captain, there are many new players performing well. If fitness is the issue, someone like Bumrah, if he were fit, could be a great captain. Even Shreyas Iyer could be a potential captain. But Rohit Sharma should not have a place in the team,” he said.

Shama Mohamed’s social media post on Rohit Sharma triggered a massive row. In a post on X, she wrote, “@ImRo45 is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!”

However, she later said that it was a generic tweet about the fitness of a sportsperson. “It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sportsperson should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that. I have been attacked for no reason. When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying? It is a democracy.”

Congress statement

The Congress party asked Shama Mohamed to delete the posts on Rohit Sharma.

“Dr. Shama Mohammed, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party’s position. She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future,” said Congress leader Pawan Khera.

“The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy,” he added.