Watch: Rohit Sharma sets a tight field, even at the airport!

Team India red ball and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma, who took a much-deserved break after the triumphant Champions Trophy campaign returned home on Monday amidst a huge fan fest.



Rohit, who went for a relaxing vacation in the Maldives along with his family, was landed at the Mumbai airport only to get surrounded by an ecstatic crowd of fans and the Paparazzi.



For a moment, the skipper was visibly irritated by all the attention, but he soon took charge. In a video that is now going viral on social media platforms, Rohit was seen setting the crowds in order. Asking fans and the camera persons to come to a side. He then posed for pictures and took selfies with fans before leaving.