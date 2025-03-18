Watch: Rohit Sharma sets a tight field, even at the airport!
Rohit, who went for a relaxing vacation in the Maldives along with his family, was landed at the Mumbai airport only to get surrounded by an ecstatic crowd of fans and the Paparazzi
Team India red ball and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma, who took a much-deserved break after the triumphant Champions Trophy campaign returned home on Monday amidst a huge fan fest.
For a moment, the skipper was visibly irritated by all the attention, but he soon took charge. In a video that is now going viral on social media platforms, Rohit was seen setting the crowds in order. Asking fans and the camera persons to come to a side. He then posed for pictures and took selfies with fans before leaving.
Netizens dropped hilarious comments on the post.
"Bro is Character," one wrote on X. "Jyada hero mat ban to Sharfarza Khan dialogue one of the best dialogue," another commented, while one more wrote, "Captain on the field & in airport!!"
Meanwhile, Rohit would join the Mumbai Indians training camp soon, as the five-time champion side is gearing up for their opening clash against Chennai Super Kings on March 23.
Moreover, Hardik Pandya's absence for the opener due to a penalty from last season had sparked speculations that Rohit would be leading the side. However, there's no official confirmation.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
