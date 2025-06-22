Rohit Sharma Reveals How He Proposed to Ritika Sajdeh

Team India ODI captain Rohit Sharma opened up about his proposal to wife Ritika Sajdeh during an interview with former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra Singh on YouTube channel 'Who's The Boss?'.



Rohit, who recently shocked the cricketing world with his sudden retirement announcement from the traditional format, revealed how he surprised his wife too with a sudden proposal.





"I took her to a place where I started playing cricket. We left from here. She came with food from home. We ate the food and then I said, we'll go and eat ice cream, I am bored. We took the car from Marine Drive, crossed Haji Ali, Dardar, Worli and Bandra, She started asking where the ice cream shop was. She did not know anything after Bandra," Rohit said.

Continuing further he said, "I told her there is a good shop, where i generally eat, i'll show you too. Then we went there. It was the ground, pitch dark, she didn't realise it was a ground. I had already told my friend to set a few things there and asked him to stay to capture the moment. I went on my knees in the middle of the pitch then I proposed."



The video clip is going viral on the internet.



Rohit and Ritika tied the knot in 2015 and they have a seven-year-old daughter - Samaira and a son, Ahaan born last year.