Rohit Sharma receives rousing welcome in Mumbai after Champions Trophy win

Team India captain Rohit Sharma received a rousing welcome in Mumbai after he landed in the city on Monday night following a successful Champions Trophy campaign in Dubai.



Scores of people were waiting outside Mumbai airport to welcome the back-to-back ICC Trophy collector. Chants of 'Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma' filled the atmosphere as Rohit along with his wife Ritika walked out of the airport.





Many players and staff, who were part of the Champions Trophy unit including head coach Gautam Gambhir returned home but opted for different destinations. While few youngsters chose brief vacations abroad.

Gambhir landed in New Delhi around 7 PM, where he was received by officials before reaching his home.



Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakaravarthy were seen at Chennai airport.

