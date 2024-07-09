Dear Rahul Bhai: Rohit Sharma pens heartfelt note for outgoing head coach

Hyderabad: World-Cup winning captain Rohit Sharma has penned an emotional and heartfelt note to the team India head coach (out-going) Rahul Dravid on Tuesday.

Rohit posted a few pictures of him and Dravid on Instagram and wrote, "Dear Rahul bhai,I have been trying to find the right words to properly express my feelings on this but I’m not sure I ever will so here’s my attempt."

Calling himself lucky, Rohit said, "Since my childhood days I have looked up to you just like billions of others but I was lucky enough to get to work with you this closely. You are an absolute stalwart of this game but you left all of your accolades and achievements at the door and walked in as our coach and came on a level where we all felt comfortable enough to say just about anything to you. That is your gift, your humility and your love for this game even after all this time. I have learnt so much from you and every memory will be cherished. My wife refers to you as my work wife and I’m lucky to get to call you that too 😊"

"This was the only thing missing from your arsenal and I’m so happy that we got to achieve it together. Rahul bhai it has been an absolute privilege to get to call you my confidant, my coach and my friend," he added.

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid share a strong bond and backed each other in times of difficulties. The hit Captain-Coach pair qualified for the finals of all the ICC World Championships including the ODI World Cup and Test Championship.

After the T20 World Cup victory, Rahul Dravid took a moment to thank Rohit Sharma for convincing him to extend his tenure as the head coach after the ODI World Cup. 'The Wall', as he is popularly known, was appointed as the head coach in 2021.