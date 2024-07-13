Rohit Sharma Makes Stylish Appearance at Wimbledon

Team India T20 World Cup winning captain Rohit Sharma was spotted at the Wimbledon 2024.



Rohit Sharma attended the men's semifinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.



Sharma in collaboration with Wimbledon shared the photos on Instagram and the caption read,“Welcome to #Wimbledon, @rohitsharma45.” The photos have gone viral. He was seen in a grey suit and sunglasses. The official handle of Adidasindia commented on the post, which reads, "World Champion in the house!"









A video of Rohit Sharma from the court was also posted on the social media platform with the caption,"I’m just excited to feel this atmosphere” Behind the scenes of @rohitsharma45’s first visit to #Wimbledon”



"I'm excited just to feel the vibe," said Rohit Sharma.



“I’m not taking any sides, I am here to watch great tennis. In cricket, people say may the best team win. But I’ll say “may the best player win,” he added.









Rohit Sharma-led India team won the 2024 T20 World Cup ending the 13-year world cup drought. He along with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20 Internationals.

