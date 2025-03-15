Rohit Sharma poised to lead India in England Test series!

Rohit Sharma is likely to lead the senior men's Indian team during the upcoming five-match Test series against England, according to media reports.



Rohit's red-ball future was in a limbo after consecutive series losses against New Zealand and Australia. India lost a three match home series against the Black caps, while also tasting defeat in the all important Border Gavaskar Trophy down under.





The star India opener was also not in a good touch with the bat in the whites, with his last 50 plus score in October 2024.

His poor form continued in Australia too. The big inning player's best score in his last three outings was 10. Rohit's bad-run prompted him to take a hard choice as he opted out of the final match of the series. The series outcome also dented India's World Test Championship (WTC) ambitions.





However, on the flipside, a report published by reputed media house states that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is now backing Rohit after the victory in Dubai. With an unbeaten campaign, Rohit led the Blues to a remarkable triumph in the Champions Trophy. He even emerged as the Player of the Match (POTM) in the final with a stunning 76-run inning.

Rohit too had brushed off retirement speculations twice -- during the BGT final match and after the CT finals. He clarified that he would continue playing for a while as he is enjoying what he does with this team. He also sounded optimistic that he would be among the run scoring lot after four/five months.



"I want to clarify that I am not going anywhere, I am not retiring. Representing India is not a joke. Everyone wants to represent India with a lot of integrity and a lot of pride as well," Rohit Sharma told the media after the Champions Trophy win.

If the reports are true, Rohit Sharma would lead the side in England for the test series in June-August.