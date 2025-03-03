Rohit Sharma Fat For a Sportsman, Most Unimpressive Captain: Congress Leader

Congress spokesperson Dr. Shama Mohamed’s remarks about Team India captain Rohit Sharma faced backlash from cricket fans and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress leader’s comments came during the Champions Trophy group stage match between India and New Zealand, in which India triumphed by 44 runs. This victory came despite captain Rohit Sharma managing only 15 runs off 17 balls. In a post on X, Dr Shama Mohamed called Rohit, “fat for a sportsman” and “the most unimpressive captain India has ever had!” “- @ImRo45 is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!” she wrote.







Responding to a social media user, who called Rohit Sharma a “world-class performer,” Dr Shama said, “What is so world-class about him when compared to his predecessors like Ganguly, Tendulkar, Dravid, Dhoni, Kohli , Kapil Dev, Shastri & the rest! He is a mediocre captain as well as a mediocre player who got lucky to be the Captain of India.”





BJP was swift to respond to these comments and accused the Congress leader of “body-shaming.” BJP leader Radhika Khera, a former Congress leader, accused the Congress party of humiliating athletes.

“This is the same Congress that humiliated athletes for decades, denied them recognition, and now dares to mock a cricketing legend? The party that thrives on nepotism is lecturing a self-made champion?” she wrote on X. Radhika Khera also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, she wrote: “Rohit Sharma is a World Cup-winning captain. Your leader, @RahulGandhi can’t even captain his own party without crashing it into the ground!”



