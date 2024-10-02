Rohit-Gambhir era will be filled with..: Dinesh Karthik explains after Ind-Ban test

Defying all odds, showing absolute courage and a never-give-up attitude the Indian Cricket team led by Rohit Sharma has shown the world yet again why test cricket is the master-format and in turn managed to pull-off a memorable victory against the Bangladesh in the second test at Kanpur on Tuesday.

The aggressive approach not only helped the team emerge victorious but also helped them shutter some world records including the scoring of fastest team 50, 100 and 200 in men's Test cricket.

Speaking about the match, India former player and commentator Dinesh Karthik said that the team had taken some tough decisions to get the desired result. 'They have made it uncomfortable for some players because they were playing at such a high tempo,' he said in an interview.

"The Rohit-Gambhir era will be filled with pushing players out of their comfort zones on and off the field," Dinesh Karthik said adding 'that will give the results they are looking for.'

The commendable effort by Rohit and Co after the complete wash out of two days of play was praised by experts and fans alike.