Rishank Devadiga Lauds Patna’s Defensive Brilliance, and Jaipur’s Complete Team Display

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Playoffs got off to an entertaining start as Jaipur Pink Panthers secured a close and impressive 30-27 win over defending champions Haryana Steelers in Play-in 1 while three-time champions Patna Pirates eliminated U Mumba after a 40-31 win in Play-in 2. Speaking on ‘KBD Live’, JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga lauded Patna’s defensive brilliance, Ayan Lohchab’s remarkable form, and Jaipur’s complete team display while also analyzing Haryana and U Mumba’s struggles.

Speaking on ‘KBD Live’, JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga praised Patna Pirates’ defensive masterclass:

“I predicted Patna Pirates would win this match, and their performance proved me right. Their defense has made a strong comeback in recent games, which was crucial in securing this victory against U Mumba. While Ayan Lohchab has been consistently brilliant and difficult for any defense to contain, the win belongs to the defensive unit. Navdeep, in particular, stepped up in this crucial match after a challenging season, dominating from the start with solo tackles, waist holds, and ankle holds. Patna’s defensive display ultimately left U Mumba’s raiders with no answers."





On Patna Pirates raider Ayan Lohchab’s exceptional consistency:

“I have never seen a raider who consistently delivers marathon raids like Ayan. We have legends like Pardeep Narwal, known for iconic moves like the ‘dubki’, but Ayan is different. To consistently score Super 10s, sometimes even 20 points match after match, while maintaining such high fitness levels is remarkable. The way he manages his body and performance deserves true respect.”





On U Mumba’s need for coaching changes:

“A strong rapport between players and coach is fundamental in any team. This season, the connection between Captain Sunil Kumar and Coach Anil Chaprana was not visible, and these dynamics need to change. Against Patna, Mumbai’s decision-making was unclear. Not Introducing Sathish Kannan earlier when the raiders on the match were clearly struggling, or substituting an underperforming Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh for fresh players, could have shifted momentum. These crucial tactical decisions rest with the coaching staff, and the lack of synergy ultimately impacted their campaign.”





On Jaipur Pink Panthers’ stunning victory:

“It was thrilling to witness such exceptional kabaddi. While Haryana Steelers were favored as reigning champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers dominated from the start. Their main raider Nitin Dhankhar gave them an early 10-point lead, and the team maintained remarkable composure throughout. The defense, particularly the corner defenders, Aryan Kumar and Deepanshu Khatri, executed perfect ankle holds like magnets attached to their hands, keeping Haryana’s raiders under constant pressure. Jaipur played as a complete unit, demonstrating why they deserved this impressive win.”





On Haryana Steelers’ below par performance:

“Haryana’s Coach Manpreet Singh recognized early that this match against Jaipur Pink Panthers was slipping away. The players lacked their usual enthusiasm and momentum, which was visible in Manpreet’s frustration. With our experience in the sport, we can identify when a team has lost its rhythm and Manpreet, who’s such an experienced Coach and has played a lot of kabaddi in his days knew that the match is going to be tough to win, he urged his players to attempt advanced tackles to reignite their spark, even in defeat. Unfortunately, this strategy backfired, compounding their challenges on the mat.”





Catch Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Playoffs action today as Jaipur Pink Panthers face Patna Pirates in Eliminator 1 at 8:00 PM, followed by Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans in the Mini Qualifier at 9:00 PM, live and exclusive on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network