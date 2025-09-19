Rishank Devadiga Backs Puneri Paltan as Final Contenders in PKL Season 12

Day 4 of Rivalry Week in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 saw the Jaipur Pink Panthers edge past the Bengal Warriorz with a strong raiding display, while Puneri Paltan consolidated their position with a commanding win over U Mumba. Speaking on KBD Live, JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga analyzed the action and individual performances of the day.

Speaking on KBD Live, JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga highlighted how Jaipur Pink Panthers’ raiding duo set the tone in their win over Bengal Warriorz:

“From the outset, Nitin Dhankhar consistently contributed valuable points, establishing and maintaining the team’s lead. Subsequently, Ali Samadi provided strong support, complementing the efforts effectively. When a raiding duo performs cohesively, the team invariably reaps the benefits. Jaipur Pink Panthers displayed a distinctly improved and unified performance."

On the struggles of Bengal Warriorz’s defense:

"Devank consistently moves forward and scores crucial points. The team can always rely on Devank to tackle effectively on his raids and return with valuable points. However, the foremost responsibility lies with the defense. When the defense performs well, it boosts Devank’s confidence and morale. Unfortunately, the Bengal Warriorz’s defense fell short once again, leaving Devank to shoulder the burden alone."

On the impact of Ajit Chouhan’s absence on U Mumba:

“A player of Ajit Chouhan’s calibre, who has consistently won matches from the start, has a significant influence on the U Mumba team. This was clearly evident as the raiders struggled in his absence. In critical moments, having Ajit on the court could have turned the tide in favour of U Mumba, potentially leading to an all-out and a lead during the match. However, other raiders were unable to step up, emphasizing the urgent need for Ajit Chouhan to regain fitness and return to the team. U Mumba truly needs the presence and leadership of Ajit Chouhan going forward."

On Puneri Paltan’s commanding performance:

“Puneri Paltan’s current form is undeniably strong. If this team continues to play at this level, there is no doubt they are serious contenders to qualify for the final. Among the teams, I would highlight Delhi and Pune as the clear front-runners. Both teams are very strong and are virtually assured a place in the playoffs.”

Catch Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers at 8:00 PM and Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans at 9:00 PM in a thrilling PKL Rivalry Week from September 15-20, live and exclusive on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network