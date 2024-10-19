Rishabh Pant overtakes MS Dhoni to achieve this unique feat!

Team India star Rishabh Pant on Saturday surpassed legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he accomplished a unique feat as an Indian wicket keeper batsman.

Scoring more than 2,500 runs in just 62 innings, Pant overtook Dhoni as the fastest wicket keeper to do the feat. Dhoni went past the 2,500 run-mark in 69 innings.

In addition, the left handed batter after nearly scoring a century during the ongoing test match against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru missed on surpassing Dhoni's test century tally.

Currently both Dhoni and Pant have six test centuries to their name.

Bengaluru test:

Joining hands with Sarfaraz Khan, Pant went all in to finish his blazing fast fifty and was looking confident of making a ton before giving his wicket to Will O'Rourkee at 99.

Playing a fearless brand of cricket, Pant scored 99 at a strike rate of more than 90, that included 9 fours and 5 sixes.

After a collapse in the first innings, team India led by Rohit Sharma came back strongly in the second innings with top-class performances from the batting unit.

Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli scored half centuries, while the young Sarfaraz thrilled the spectators with his maiden century and later raised his bat for a 150.