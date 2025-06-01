Rinku Singh to Get Engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj on June 8

Jaunpur: India cricketer Rinku Singh will get engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj on June 8 in Lucknow, politician's father Toofani Saroj confirmed on Sunday.

The wedding is slated for November 18 this year.

It will be a traditional affair at the Hotel Taj in Varanasi. Invitations are expected to be extended to prominent personalities from the world of cricket, Bollywood, business, and politics.Rinku, 27, has played 2 ODIs and 33 T20Is for India in last couple of years and is an important member of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. The 26-year-old Priya is a first time MP from Jaunpur's Machhlishahr constituency.

