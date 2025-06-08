Rinku Singh, Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj Get Engaged
Their wedding is slated for November 18 this year.
On June 8, Cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj kick started a new beggining as they got engaged in a private, yet star-studded event at a five-star hotel in Lucknow.
"Today is a day of great pride and joy.. The wedding is taking place with the consent of both families.. It is a matter of great pride for us that an internatonal wedding is taking place for the first time in my community," Priya Saroj's unlce Bhagwati Saroj was quoted saying by ANI.
Pictures and videos from their glittery engagement ceremony are going viral on social media platforms.
Their wedding is slated for November 18 this year. It will be a traditional affair at the Hotel Taj in Varanasi. Invitations are expected to be extended to prominent personalities from the world of cricket, Bollywood, business, and politics.
Rinku, 27, has played 2 ODIs and 33 T20Is for India in last couple of years and is an important member of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. The 26-year-old Priya is a first time MP from Jaunpur's Machhlishahr constituency.
The marriage was fixed with mutual consent after both families met in Aligarh.
"Rinku and Priya have known each other for some time. They met through Priya's friend's father, who is a cricketer himself. With the blessings of both families, they decided to get married," the would be bride's father told mediapersons.
