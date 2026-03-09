Ricky Martin’s “Oh Ho Ho Ho” Dance Goes Viral At T20 World Cup 2026 Final

A surprising cultural crossover moment became a trending highlight for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final when global pop icon Ricky Martin danced to the Punjabi hit “Oh Ho Ho Ho” alongside Indian performers Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh during the closing ceremony in Ahmedabad. The moment spread rapidly across social media.

The musical spectacle was followed by a dramatic cricket finale as India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final. The victory gave India another T20 World Cup title and marked a historic win on home soil on March 8. The massive victory followed by a star-studded ceremony created a memorable night for cricket fans.

The closing ceremony was organized just before the final match and featured a mix of international pop and Indian songs, designed to celebrate the global nature of the tournament. Artists performing included - International pop star Ricky Martin, Indian pop music icon Falguni Pathak and Punjabi bhangra singer Sukhbir Singh.

The Ceremony drew huge attention because of unusual collaboration between global and Indian singers. The highlight came when Sukhbir began performing his famous bhangra track “Oh Ho Ho Ho”. Ricky Martin was seen dancing enthusiastically to the song, mingling with the crowd as fans joined in celebrating the music.

The video went viral after it was shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on social media. The video sparked enthusiastic reactions online, with Sukhbir reacting the moment by writing “Ale ale ale meets Oho ho ho” referencing Ricky Martin’s famous chant “Ale Ale Ale” from the football anthem “The Cup of Life.”

Ricky Martin is a two-time Grammy award winning singer globally known for his hits like - “Livin’ La Vida Loca”, “Maria”, and “The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida).

After enjoying Sukhbir’s performance, Ricky took the stage performing some of his famous songs, as his presence creates international star power to the celebration of India’s world cup win.