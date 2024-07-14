Record alert: Jaiswal scores 12 runs off the first legal delivery, find out how!

Hyderabad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young batting sensation of team India had made a remarkable feat in the final T20 match against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Opening the batting with Shubman Gill, the left-handed batter became the first player to score 12 runs off the first legal delivery in a men's international game in the shortest format. Yashasvi, taking strike on the first ball, unleashed his attacking skills and sent the ball out of the ropes, but the first ball was demeed a no-ball. In the next ball (free-hit) too Jaiswal shows no mercy to Sikindar Raza and strikes it for a six.

Though Jaiswal gave India a dream start in the first over, spinner Raza made amends in the same over to stage Zimbabwe's comeback. Jaiswal departed in the first over, while two other batters also lost their wickets cheaply.

The young team India managed to put a decent 168 run target after Sanju Samson scored a fighting half century. In the final match, Ruturaj Gaikwad was rested and the Young Riyan Parag was given a chance.

