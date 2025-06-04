 Top
RCB's Instagram Page Crashes As Team Claims IPL Victory After 18 Years

4 Jun 2025 6:18 PM IST

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final here on Tuesday, ending an 18-year wait for the coveted trophy.

x
RCB lifting trophy of IPL 2025, and a screengrab of the official RCB instagram handle showing glitch. (Image/X)

Overwhelming response from fans across the globe crashed the Instagram page of newly crowed Indian Premier League Champions -- Royal Challengers Bengaluru late on Tuesday night.

Taking to social media platform 'X,' minutes after clinching their maiden trophy, the franchise stated, "WE’VE LITERALLY CRASHED INSTAGRAM."RCB's Instagram account was recovered soon and was working by Wednesday early morning.

The post was shared along with a screengrab from their Instagram page showing glitch.The post quickly made rounds on social media, and added to the joyous atmosphere among fans.

With no success for 18 years, their victory was celebrated not only by the team but by their massive fanbase.

The response from fans was so overwhelming that the official Instagram account of Royal Challengers Bengaluru was temporarily crashed, due to an unprecedented surge in activity.

The page was flooded with congratulatory posts, laudatory messages and video clips of the team's victory.

After defeating Punjab Kings by six runs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted the trophy of Indian Premier League for the first time in history.

Punjab Kings bowlers did more than a decent job to restrict Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 190 for nine.
However, their batters could not deliver under pressure as the Shreyas Iyer-led side could only manage 184/7 in 20 overs.
Krunal Pandya was the standout RCB bowler ending with two wickets for 17 runs in four overs.
RCB finally got to lift the trophy after finishing runners-up on three occasions previously. It was a heartbreaking loss for Punjab Kings who were playing only their second final and first since 2014.
