RCB's Instagram Page Crashes As Team Claims IPL Victory After 18 Years

Overwhelming response from fans across the globe crashed the Instagram page of newly crowed Indian Premier League Champions -- Royal Challengers Bengaluru late on Tuesday night.

Taking to social media platform 'X,' minutes after clinching their maiden trophy, the franchise stated, "WE’VE LITERALLY CRASHED INSTAGRAM."RCB's Instagram account was recovered soon and was working by Wednesday early morning.

🥶 pic.twitter.com/XcLeVeS2PK — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2025

The post was shared along with a screengrab from their Instagram page showing glitch.The post quickly made rounds on social media, and added to the joyous atmosphere among fans.



With no success for 18 years, their victory was celebrated not only by the team but by their massive fanbase.

The response from fans was so overwhelming that the official Instagram account of Royal Challengers Bengaluru was temporarily crashed, due to an unprecedented surge in activity.

The page was flooded with congratulatory posts, laudatory messages and video clips of the team's victory.

After defeating Punjab Kings by six runs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted the trophy of Indian Premier League for the first time in history.

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final here on Tuesday, ending an 18-year wait for the coveted trophy.