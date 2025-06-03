RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final Winning Probability: Check Which Team Holds Edge!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will try its luck for the fourth time in the Indian Premier League final to clinch and end its 18-year old dream at Ahmedabad on Tuesday.



In all, RCB have played a total of three finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016 and have ended up on the losing side in each of the summit clashes with Kohli's individual brilliance not being enough for them to end their title drought.



Standing in RCB's way is a persistent Iyer, whose only target is winning trophies for his side.

Iyer is also the only captain in IPL history to have led three different teams - Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and now Punjab Kings into IPL finals.

On Sunday, he single-handedly knocked five-time winners Mumbai Indians out of the race with a well-paced innings that saw Iyer shifting gears smartly.



Iyer has been at the forefront of Kings' revival, leading from the front with 603 runs in 16 innings at 54.81, strike rate of nearly 176 and six fifties.

For Bengaluru, without any surprises it's Kohli leading the side with the bat. Striking at 146.53, Kohli scored 614 runs in 14 innings at an average 55.82.



However, Punjab has two more batters in the top 20 run scorers this season. With openers Prabhsimran (523) at 11th and Priyansh Arya (451) at 13th place. The Challengers have only one name apart from Kohli - Phi Salt (387) at 20th place.

Punjab also has a strong batting line-up who can come-in and bat at any situation. Australia's Inglis and Stoinis or young Indian talent - Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh are all match-winners.

RCB also has big names like Rajat, Mayank, Livingstone, Jitesh, Romario and Krunal. However only Jitesh and Mayank are in a good touch, while the others didn't perform as much.

Nevertheless, RCB's bowling has been the stand out this season, which helped them win all their away matches.

In Qualifier 1 match, Hazlewood-led bowling attack unleashed on Punjab Kings batter bundling them out for just 101.

Along with Josh Hazlewood (21), who is at number 4 in the Purple Cap race, Krunal Pandya (15) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (15) also find a spot at 15 and 16 respectively.

Punjab's Arshdeep Singh (18), Marco Jansen (16) and Yuzvendra Chahal (15) are featured in the top 20 wicket-takers list.

What the Captains Said: