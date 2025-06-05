 Top
RCB Victory Parade Live Updates: History Of Tragedy

PTI
5 Jun 2025 12:04 PM IST

On Wednesday, the victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL triumph in 18 years was marred by death of 11 fans, who were part of more than 100,000 people desperate to catch a glimpse of Virat Kohli more than anyone else.

Fans gather to greet the players of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after their victory in Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match, outside M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025. A stampede in vast tight-packed crowd in the Indian city of Bengaluru celebrating the sporting win of their home cricket team has resulted in multiple deaths, Indian media reported on June 4. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP)

August 16, 1980 in Kolkata and June 4, 2025 in Bengaluru. The two days were separated by nearly 45 years but the passion and excitement of watching live sports or sporting heroes turned into unmitigated disaster with young people losing their lives.

On August 16, 1980, Kolkata football derby between arch rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal that took place at the Eden Gardens (there was no Salt Lake Stadium then) witnessed a massive clash between the supporters of two teams, leading to 16 deaths.
