RCB Victory Parade Live Updates: History Of Tragedy

On August 16, 1980, Kolkata football derby between arch rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal that took place at the Eden Gardens (there was no Salt Lake Stadium then) witnessed a massive clash between the supporters of two teams, leading to 16 deaths.

On Wednesday, the victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL triumph in 18 years was marred by death of 11 fans, who were part of more than 100,000 people desperate to catch a glimpse of Virat Kohli more than anyone else.