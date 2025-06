RCB To Hold Victory Parade in Bengaluru Today After Maiden IPL Triumph

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced a victory parade following their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title win on Tuesday, ending an 18-year-long wait.

RCB defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 6 runs in the final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The franchise stated that the parade will begin today at 3:30 PM (IST), starting from Vidhana Soudha and concluding at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

โ€œRCB Victory Parade in Bengaluru!! This oneโ€™s for you, 12th Man Army. For every cheer, every tear, every year. Loyalty is Royalty, and today, the crown is yours,โ€ Royal Challengers Bengaluru wrote in a post on X.