RCB To Hold Victory Parade in Bengaluru Today After Maiden IPL Triumph

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced a victory parade following their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title win on Tuesday, ending an 18-year-long wait.

RCB defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 6 runs in the final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The franchise stated that the parade will begin today at 3:30 PM (IST), starting from Vidhana Soudha and concluding at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

“RCB Victory Parade in Bengaluru!! This one’s for you, 12th Man Army. For every cheer, every tear, every year. Loyalty is Royalty, and today, the crown is yours,” Royal Challengers Bengaluru wrote in a post on X.