TATA WPL 2026 is already generating excitement and shaping up to be a blockbuster season, with teams preparing for the high-stakes mega auction and finalising their retention strategies to build a strong core. Speaking on JioHotstar’s TATA WPL ‘Retention Preview’, JioStar experts Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, and Saba Karim analysed the key retention calls, toughest decisions, and long-term plans for each franchise.

Speaking on JioHotstar’s TATA WPL ‘Retention Preview’, JioStar expert Mithali Raj spoke on RCB’s ideal overseas and Indian retentions:

"RCB should definitely retain Ellyse Perry, she has been a match-winner with both bat and ball. Georgia Wareham brings valuable leg-spin and hitting power in the middle overs. Kim Garth and Sophie Molineux are strong options too, but Perry and Wareham will likely be their picks. Among Indian players, Smriti Mandhana is an automatic choice, and Richa Ghosh is another must-keep as a wicketkeeper-batter. The third retention could be someone like Sneh Rana, who performed well when given opportunities, or Kanika Ahuja for her left-handed cushion in the lower order. They could also consider retaining uncapped player VJ Joshita, who impressed in the chances she got."

On Mumbai Indians’ key retention choices:

"Mumbai Indians have tough decisions with their overseas all-rounders. Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, and Hayley Matthews are all match-winners. Among Indian players, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Amanjot Kaur are solid options. But I was particularly impressed by uncapped player Gunalan Kamalini, who showed exciting power-hitting potential in her last appearance this season."

On UP Warriorz’ options:

"UP Warriorz’ overseas choices include Georgia Voll’s especially for her batting, Sophie Ecclestone for her world-class spin, and Georgia Wareham’s ability to contribute with the bat. Among Indian players, Deepti Sharma’s all-round experience is invaluable, while Kranti Goud has developed into a reliable pace bowler. Kiran Navgire has consistently scored runs for them. These players form a strong core UP Warriorz should retain."

Speaking on JioHotstar's TATA WPL ‘Retention Preview’, JioStar expert Saba Karim laid out a retention blueprint for Mumbai Indians:

"Mumbai Indians have a strong squad; they should maximise their retention slots. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur is an automatic pick, and Yastika Bhatia adds great value as a top-order keeper-batter. Among overseas players, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Chloe Tryon offer crucial all-round skills. For the uncapped slot, young left-hander Gunalan Kamalini deserves continued investment after MI backed her last season."

Speaking on JioHotstar’s TATA WPL ‘Retention Preview’, JioStar expert Veda Krishnamurthy analysed Delhi Capitals’ long-term captaincy direction:

"Meg Lanning has been an exceptional captain, leading Delhi to three consecutive finals. However, at 33, the management must also consider grooming a long-term Indian successor. Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues are straightforward retentions, while Meg remains crucial among overseas players. Annabel Sutherland is an undeniable investment for the future. Among uncapped players, Niki Prasad stands out. These five form a strong core for Delhi heading into the next season."

On Royal Challengers Bengaluru's retention dilemma:

"RCB faces a key decision on whether to retain three Indian players or limit it to two. While Captain Smriti Mandhana is their first choice for obvious reasons, Richa Ghosh and Ellyse Perry are also strong options and they complete a strong top three. Nadine de Klerk's World Cup form makes her tempting to include, but this creates competition for spots with players like Sophie Molineux and Shreyanka Patil. If released, they might not have the funds to buy them back. Among uncapped players, Prema Rawat shows great promise despite limited opportunities. These factors create significant but positive challenges for RCB's retention strategy"

On Gujarat Giants’ ideal core:

"For overseas players, they will definitely retain Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney. Among Indian capped players, they should prioritise Bharati Fulmali and young all-rounder Kashvee Gautam. They may opt for just four retentions to maintain auction flexibility, though Shabnam Shakil is an interesting uncapped option if they push to five."