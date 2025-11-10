Ravindra Jadeja Has Done Really Well For CSK, He Should Be Retained: Raina

With the TATA IPL 2026 mini-auction around the corner and conversations heating up around team retention strategies, all eyes are on Chennai Super Kings as they look to shape their squad for the new season. Speaking to JioStar, CSK legend Suresh Raina shared his thoughts on the key players CSK should retain and the ones they may consider releasing ahead of the auction.

Speaking to JioStar, Suresh Raina spoke on players CSK may consider releasing:

“Devon Conway should be released. CSK need a local opener, which they will look for in the mini-auction. Vijay Shankar has already received plenty of chances. So I think CSK should release him as well. Deepak Hooda should be released too. There are a lot of players available in the mini-auction who can provide the same combination for the team. These players got their chances last year, and we saw how they played. So, probably CSK will have to look for someone new.”

On who CSK should retain:

“Noor Ahmad should be retained. He’s a mystery spinner, so he must be kept. MS Dhoni should definitely be retained; he is playing this year, so he should remain with the team. Ruturaj Gaikwad should continue as captain. Ravindra Jadeja should be retained again. He is a gun player for CSK. He has done really, really well for the team over the years, so ‘Sir Ravindra Jadeja’ has to be there.”