Sri Lanka Cricket Board Adds two more players to T20I Squad

Sri Lankan selectors have added two more players to the squad for the T-20 international matches against India, it is learnt here. According to the well-placed sources in the SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) board, the 29-year-old all rounder Ramesh Mendis and the 23-year-old left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madhushanka joined the squad on Thursday evening.

"They were at the ground but will begin their practice session from Friday", the source added. "We now have a squad of 17 players. All 17 have been invited for the practice session on Friday".

The sudden decision to add two members to the squad is not known. However, it is also learnt that Maheesh Theeksana and Boinura Fernando had viral fever, though their reports are negative and recovering well and they are retained with the team.

Nuwan Thusara, who fractured his finger while practising, has been sent to Colombo for further treatment. His place has been taken by Dilshan Madhushanka. Earlier, Ashita Fernando was added to the squad to replace ill Dushmantha Chameera.

All three selectors will be watching the matches.

The SLC has allowed the players to have their wives with them and accordingly, the wives of captain Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanakahave arrived and they will be at the special enclosure during the matches.