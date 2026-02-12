Rajeev Shukla Tells Pakistan Media Outlet to Stop Circulating Misleading Content in His Name

New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Wednesday strongly objected to airing of a fake "altered, AI-generated audio" in his name by a Pakistani news outlet and said circulation of misleading content should be stopped.

"The video circulating with altered, AI-generated audio in my name is fake. @realshoaibmalik, @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL and @Salman_ARY, please stop circulating this misleading content. For reference, here is my original video," Shukla said in a post on X, posting the original video.

Shukla had said that he is delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by ICC representative, supervised by the ICC Chairman and the representatives who had gone to Lahore to talk to Pakistan Cricket Board as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board.

"It's a good solution, an amicable solution which has been found to give priority to cricket's importance in the game. This is what has been done. So all kudos to ICC for taking this initiative, resolving the whole issue and bringing cricket back to the forefront. This is a big achievement as far as ICC is concerned. So I would like to thank ICC for taking this initiative and bringing Pakistan to the table, ultimately deciding for Pakistan to play in the Colombo match," Shukla had told the media on Tuesday.

"It's good news for all of us and the scheduled match for 15th February in Colombo will take place. Pakistan will also play. So now this World Cup will also be a big success story. Bangladesh's feelings have also been assaged as far as these negotiations are concerned, and some relief has been given to their board, and they are also happy. In fact, they have praised ICC for its efforts. It's a win-win situation for everybody and I'm happy that the match would take place and World Cup will be a successful event," he added.

Earlier on Monday, the Pakistan Government directed its national cricket team to take the field on February 15 for their scheduled fixture against the defending champions, India, in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The decision followed a briefing by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the outcomes of high-level talks among the PCB, the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), according to a Government of Pakistan statement.

Pakistan had previously decided to boycott their group-stage T20 World Cup match against arch-rivals India in support of Bangladesh, which decided not to play the tournament after the ICC rejected its request to shift match venues outside India due to "security concerns".Bangladesh have been replaced by Scotland in the T20 World Cup.