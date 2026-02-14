Rain May Disrupt India–Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash in Colombo

According to AccuWeather, there is a 93 per cent probability of precipitation in Colombo on Sunday, with four hours of rain predicted and 26% chance of thunderstorms.

Global weather forecast as of Saturday early morning has predicted a 75 per cent chance of rain on Saturday afternoon as well. Reports from the Sri Lanka Department of Meteorology have flagged the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, which could trigger showers across parts of Sri Lanka, including Colombo.

India will play Pakistan in a Group A match at the R. Premadasa Stadium at 7.00 pm local time on Sunday.