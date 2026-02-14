Rain May Disrupt India–Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash in Colombo
The T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan in Colombo faces uncertainty due to forecasts of rain and thunderstorms.
Ahead of the anticipated India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, latest reports indicate the chances of rain playing spoilsport on match day. Skymet Weather has reported that current projections indicate a 50–65% probability of rain during match hours, accompanied by scattered thunderstorms, thick cloud cover, and temperatures around 30°C.
According to AccuWeather, there is a 93 per cent probability of precipitation in Colombo on Sunday, with four hours of rain predicted and 26% chance of thunderstorms.
Global weather forecast as of Saturday early morning has predicted a 75 per cent chance of rain on Saturday afternoon as well. Reports from the Sri Lanka Department of Meteorology have flagged the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, which could trigger showers across parts of Sri Lanka, including Colombo.
India will play Pakistan in a Group A match at the R. Premadasa Stadium at 7.00 pm local time on Sunday.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
