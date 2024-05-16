Hyderabad Weather Report for SRH-GT IPL Match Today

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Gujarat Titans at Uppal Stadium today and rain may interrupt the match.



IMD-Hyderabad forecasted light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur in the parts of the city for today.



Today's win against Gujarat Titan may seal the playoff berth for Sunrisers Hyderabad.





After winning 7 out of 12 matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed in the fourth position of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table. Sunrisers will aim for a position in the top two but they should win their remaining two matches.

Gujarat Titans are in the eighth position and they are out of the playoff race. GT won 5 out of their 13 matches and they may try to spoil Sunrisers' chances of going into playoffs.



Sunrisers Hyderabad may eye for the top two spot, with a healthy run rate of +0.406 and also winning their remaining two matches may help them to book a position in the top two spot.



SRH team are on sky high after their record breaking win against Lucknow Super Giants on May 8.



Match starts today at 7:30 PM.