Rahul Dravid cuts his share from BCCIs T20 WC prize money!

Hyderabad: Team India's outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid declined the bonus in prize money and wanted the same amount as his colleagues (Support staff), suggested some reports.

After beating South Africa by 7 runs in the final of the T20 World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced a special prize money of Rs 125 crore to the team members, coaching staff and selectors. From the poll money along with all the players, head coach Rahul Dravid was also supposed to get a share of Rs 5 crore, while the other coches (Batting, bowling and fielding) are to receive Rs 2.5 crore.

Reflecting on his character, Rahul Dravid wanted a cut from his share and requested the BCCI for an equal amount as the other coaches, said a report.

The 'wall', after the Under 19 World Cup in 2018 had also done something similar. He was supposed to get Rs 50 lakh after the final win, while other coaches were supposed to get just Rs 20 lakh. He graciously declined and took only Rs 20 lakh.

Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir was named the new head coach of team India. Wishes poured for Rahul Dravid as his tenure came to an end.

BCCI secretary expressing gratitude, wrote on 'X', "I express my sincere thanks and gratitude to Mr Rahul Dravid whose highly successful tenure as the Head Coach draws to a close."

Rohit Sharma also penned an emotional note and said, "Rahul bhai it has been an absolute privilege to get to call you my confidant, my coach and my friend."