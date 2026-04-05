Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble Ends Unveiled Officially at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru: The Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble Ends at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium were on Sunday officially unveiled at a touching ceremony attended by the stalwarts' family members.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association president and long-time teammate of the two legends, Venkatesh Prasad and vice-president Sujith Somasundar oversaw the official unveiling along with other association officials.

The KSCA had announced on February 14 that Dravid, owner of 24177 international runs, Kumble, who has 956 international wickets, and former India woman cricketer Shanta Rangaswamy will have ends/stands named after them at the Chinnaswamy.

The old BEML end at far corner was renamed after Dravid while the pavilion end was rechristened after Kumble.

"It's been a second home to me. It's been a place where we've probably spent more time than we have in our houses. But it's also a place that has truly given me everything I am today. I can never be grateful enough for what the KSCA and this great, iconic ground have given me in my life.

"I'm truly thankful that Venkatesh Prasad and his committee have decided to name an end after me. It means a lot. I know this would mean a lot to my family as well," Dravid had said.

His mother Pushpa Dravid and brother Vijay were witness to the grand occasion.

Kumble's family too was in attendance through wife Chetana, son Mayas and daughters Aaruni and Swasthi.