Raheem Sterling Leaves Chelsea By Mutual Consent After A Disappointing Stint

London: Raheem Sterling left Chelsea by mutual consent on Wednesday, bringing a premature end to his time at the Premier League club three-and-a-half years after a $56.5 million move that failed to live up to expectations.

Sterling, whose contract was due to expire in 2027, joined from Manchester City in 2022 as a serial title-winner but ended up an outcast - last playing for the club in May 2024.

"We thank Raheem for the contribution he made while a Chelsea player and wish him well for the next stage in his career," Chelsea said in a brief statement.

The 31-year-old Sterling won 10 major trophies with City, including five Premier League titles.

He was expected to help lead Chelsea to trophies but made only 45 league starts. He has not been involved for Chelsea this term.

In all, Sterling made 81 appearances for Chelsea and scored 19 goals.

Sterling spent last season on loan at Arsenal but scored only one goal for Mikel Arteta's team before returning to Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign.

Sterling began his career at Queens Park Rangers and went on to join Liverpool before a move to City in 2015.

He was also part of England's squad that both reached the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and came runner-up in the European Championship in 2021.