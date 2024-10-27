Radha Yadav shines with spectacular catches in ODI against New Zealand

India's ace fielder Radha Yadav showcased her remarkable fielding skills in the second ODI against New Zealand Women at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.





In the 16th over, with India needing a breakthrough, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur reintroduced Deepti Sharma. This tactical move paid off as Deepti’s well-flighted delivery tempted Georgia Plimmer into a shot that went airborne. Radha Yadav, diving to her right, took a sensational catch, dismissing the in-form opener.





Radha later pulled off another impressive catch, diving full-length to dismiss Brooke Halliday off debutant Priya Mishra’s delivery. Her fielding brilliance left the crowd in awe.

Earlier, New Zealand’s Sophie Devine won the toss, opting to bat first. Harmanpreet Kaur returned to lead India after missing the opener, and young Priya Mishra received her debut cap. India leads the three-match series 1-0, having won the first ODI by 59 runs.







