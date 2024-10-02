Questions on Dhoni's IPL future flare up again after CSK CEO's comments!

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a name that is almost synonymous to one of the most successful Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises -- the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is back in the headlines yet again!

The 43-year-old wicket keeper batsman, who retired from international cricket in 2020 and his last appearance for team India was the heart-break match for all ICT fans during the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

Despite the international exit, Dhoni said in a post match presentation that he will continue to play in the IPL because he didn't want to disappoint the fans who give him so much love. Nevertheless, doubts surrounding his continuity in the IPL were at large before each season. His appearance in the last season "definitely" elated his fans but uncertainty loomed again for the next season until the rules for the 2025 mega IPL auction were made official by the BCCI.

The BCCI's rule allowing a former international player, who has not appeared in an international game in the five years to be considered as an 'uncapped' player benefits CSK to retain their most valuable player. After the announcement most questions on Dhoni's IPL future were shunned.

However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan's statement reignited the fear among fans. Speaking in an interview he said "We're not sure at this stage. We might not even use it for MS Dhoni. It's still too early to comment on this because we haven't had discussions with him. Dhoni was in the US and we haven't had discussions yet. Now I am travelling this week, so there is a possibility of some discussions in the coming week. So there could be some clarity then."

"We are hopeful of him playing but it's a call Dhoni will himself make," he added.