QPL 2.0 Trophy, Jersey Unveiled by Olympian Anju Bobby George

Bengaluru: The Queen’s Premier League (QPL) Season 2, presented by KNS Infrastructure, is all set to begin. The main events will take place from November 11 to 15 at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, with a special pre-event scheduled on November 10 at E-Zone, Marathahalli.

In an event, Queens Premier League (QPL) 2.0 Kreedotsava unveiled the jersey and trophy of this year’s season in Bengaluru. Renowned Indian athlete and Olympian, Padma Shri Anju Bobby George revealed the jersey and trophy in the presence of Dr. K. Govindaraj, MLC, President, FIBA Asia & Karnataka Olympic Association, Mahesh Gowda, Founder of QPL, and Pramod Shetty, renowned actor and QPL Co-Founder.

This season, QPL will feature 12 different sports along with freestyle dance and fashion competitions, creating a unique blend of sports, entertainment, and social messaging on a single platform. Top female celebrities from film, television, media, and influencer communities will participate in the competitions, showcasing their talent, teamwork, and spirit.

The season officially commenced with the Player Auction event on October 25, attended by the owners of 10 franchise teams and KNS Infrastructure Managing Director K.N. Surendra, the title sponsor of QPL 2. Top star captains such as Shanvi Srivastava, Asha Bhat, Dhanya Ramkumar, Nidhi Subbaiah, Rachana Inder, Neha Saxena, Bhavana Rao, Radhika Narayan, Parvathi Nair, and Saptami Gowda will lead their respective teams. Over 150 female celebrities and TV stars participated in the trophy and jersey launch.

“I am happy to be part of such a unique initiative for women giving them a platform to showcase their talent in sports and games. Sports is one such avenue which can help in the holistic development of any individual. It boosts physical, mental, and intellectual health while teaching discipline for a healthier, better life. I wish the participants the very best and hope this platform will grow only bigger and better every season”, said Padma Shri Anju Bobby George during the event.