PVL 2025: Chennai Blitz Climb to Top Four in Points Table With 3-0 Win Over Delhi Toofans

HYDERABAD: Chennai Blitz defeated last year's runners-up Delhi Toofans 15-10, 15-10, 15-10 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday. Sameer Chaudhary was named the Player of the Match. With the win, the Chennai Blitz made their way into the top four with 9 points in 6 games.

Tarun Gowda and Jerome Vinith started strong for Chennai Blitz, while Jesus Chourio's all-round play kept the Toofans in play in the early stages. Luiz Perotto found a way to break through Delhi's defensive wall. Blocker Suraj Chaudhary's smart play from the middle helped the Blitz take an early lead.

Delhi libero Anand kept his side in the game with his acrobatic exploits. Setter Sameer continued his form with his passing, keeping options in the attack to put pressure on the Toofans. Azizbek Kuchkorov's presence on the court boosted Chennai's attacking prowess and the Blitz took control of the game.

Exploiting Delhi's weakness in the middle zone, Sameer kept setting up Suraj for pipe attacks as the Blitz consolidated on their lead. Despite not using much power, Jerome still managed to find tiny gaps in Delhi's defence to earn crucial points. A risky super point call paid dividends for Chennai, and Tarun won the match for the Blitz with a super serve.