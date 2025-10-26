PVL 2025: Bengaluru Torpedoes Become Champions of Season 4 With Dominant Win Over Mumbai Meteors in Final

Hyderabad: Bengaluru Torpedoes were crowned as the Champions of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday, after defeating the Mumbai Meteors 15-13, 16-4, 15-13 in the final.





Both the teams began cautiously, running the game from the middle zone. Petter Alstad Ostvik blocked Joel Benjamin, while Bengaluru roared back with Jishnu's block on Shubham Chaudhary. Service pressure from Sethu edged Bengaluru ahead, pushing the Meteors to call for a super point. Despite the Meteors pushing close, Bengaluru captain and setter Matt West's effectiveness with his distributions helped the Torpedoes win the first set.





Sethu began the second set with the first super serve of the night. A series of unforced errors from Mumbai's helped Bengaluru's cause. Despite Om Lad Vasant making tremendous play for his attackers, Shubham and captain Amit Gulia overhit their shots. Consistent attacks from Joel made it hard for the Meteors to contain the opposition, and the Torpedoes took a two-set lead with Joel's super serve.





Jalen Penrose joined in on the attack in the third set, firing thunderous spikes as Torpedoes maintained their momentum. Mumbai continued to put pressure with Shubham leading the counter-attack.

A risky super point call from Coach David Lee paid dividends for the Torpedoes with Penrose hitting the ball right on target. Despite Mumbai winning a super point of their own, the Torpedoes maintained their composure and sealed the title win with a service error from Nikhil.

Final Day Awards:

Player of the Match in Final: Jishnu

Game Changer of the Match in Final: Sethu

Emerging Player of the Season: Om Lad Vasant

Best Server of the Season: Sethu

Best Setter of the Season: Om Lad Vasant

Best Libero of the Season: Prabhakaran

Best Blocker of the Season: Prince

Best Attacker of the Season: Joel Benjamin

Impact player of the season: Mathias Loftesnes

Best Coach of the Season: David Lee

Most Valuable Player: Joel Benjamin