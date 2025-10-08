PVL 2025: Mumbai Meteors’ Dominance Continues with Another 3–0 Win Over Delhi Toofans

India: Mumbai Meteors registered another sensational 3-0 win in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Wednesday, defeating the Delhi Toofans 15-12, 15-10, 15-11. Om Lad Vasant was named the Player of the Match.

Delhi's Muhammad Jasim caught Meteors off guard with an ace serve, but Mumbai's Abhinav Salar did even better to get an early super point. Despite Delhi's safe defending, Shubham Chaudhary kept finding gaps to give Meteors attacking venom.

Captain Amit Gulia put service pressure on Delhi libero Anand to boost Mumbai's attacks. Carlos Berrios won a super point for his side with a powerful spike but despite solid play, Delhi kept finding it hard to break down an in-form Mumbai.

Leading from the front, the Toofans skipper Saqlain Tariq started pumping up his side. A successful review call brought the Toofans troops together. But Jesus Chourio's powerful shot was shut down by Abhinav-led three-man block.

Abhinav attained another ace serve to earn his side a super point as the Meteors took complete control of the game, with tremendous distribution from setter Om Lad Vasant. With game slipping out of hands, Chourio started using his power as Delhi started to compete.

But the counter-attack proved too little, too late, as Mumbai, with controlled aggression, and tremendous blocking from foreigners Mathias Loftesnes and Petter Alstad Ostvik, sealed their third straight win without dropping a single set.