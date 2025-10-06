PVL 2025: Mumbai Meteors Beat Calicut Heroes 3–0 to Continue Perfect Run

Mumbai Meteors defeated the Calicut Heroes 15-9, 15-8, 15-12 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Monday, to continue their perfect run in the competition. Amit Gulia was named the Player of the Match.

Calicut Heroes started the game with passes to the middle, allowing setter and captain Mohan Ukkarpandian to have options in the attack. But blocker Abhinav Salar's commanding presence for Mumbai allowed the Meteors to tackle Calicut's attacking threats.

Ukkrapandian's double touch cost Mumbai an early super point, and the Meteors took the lead. Shubham Chaudhary's strong spikes did not allow any Calicut's defence any momentum, while Mathias Loftesnes too tested the opposition.

Dete Bosco remained the most dangerous player for the defending champions on court, providing power to Calicut's attacks. However, unforced errors added to Calicut's troubles on the night, and Mumbai continued to capitalize on them.

Santhosh brought much-needed spark to Calicut's attacks, while Vikas Maan started finding his footing in the game. But captain Amit Gulia kept his forces calm and saw his team through the tricky phase of the match. Mumbai executed their plans to perfection to pick up another 3-0 win and three points in the league to go top of the table.