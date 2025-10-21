PVL 2025: Kolkata Thunderbolts Celebrate Diwali with 3-1 Win Over Hyderabad Black Hawks

Kolkata Thunderbolts returned to winning ways on the auspicious night of Diwali, defeating the hosts Hyderabad Black Hawks 15-9, 15-13, 9-15, 15-13 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday.

Pankaj Sharma was named the Player of the Match. With the win, the Thunderbolts climbed to 6th position in the table with 9 points.