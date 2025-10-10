PVL 2025: Delhi Toofans Beat Hosts Hyderabad Black Hawks in Straight Sets

Delhi Toofans won their first game of the season, defeating the Hyderabad Black Hawks 15-10, 16-14, 17-15 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday. Carlos Berrios was named the Player of the Match.



The Hon'ble Sports and Youth Services Minister, Shri Vakiti Srihari, and Chairman, Sports Authority of Telangana, Shri. Shiva Sena Reddy were also in attendance and met with the players before the start.



Three consecutive service errors hampered Hyderabad at the start. Jesus Chourio provided the attacking prowess for the Toofans. Hyderabad countered with John Joseph firing from the middle zone. But unforced errors kept piling for the Black Hawks early on.



Carlos showcased his strength with the serves and tested Hyderabad's defence. Delhi captain Saqlain Tariq distributed the ball efficiently to keep unpredictability in the attacks. The presence of Shikhar Singh and Sahil Kumar on the court provided some rhythm to the Hawks' defence.



Muhammad Jasim's error cost Delhi a but the blocker made up for the same on the next shot with a spike to get a super point for his team. Anand's heroics thrilled the crowd and Toofans fans as the Delhi libero dug deep to help his side win a crucial point and take control of the game.



Carlos kept dominating the front court for Delhi with consistent attacks. Seeing the Toofans' defensive struggles in the middle zone, Hyderabad began attacking from the center. With pressure from Vitor Yudi Yamamoto, the Toofans made quick changes in formation to keep themselves on the path to win. With Carlos' final charge, Delhi sealed their first win of the season.

