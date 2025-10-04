PVL 2025: Chennai Blitz Seal Sensational Comeback Win Over Kochi Blue Spikers

Chennai Blitz came from two sets down to pick up a thrilling 13-15, 14-16, 15-11, 15-11, 15-12 win on the second day of the fourth season of RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad. Jerome Vinith was named the Player of the Match.



Receiving passes from the setter Sameer, Chennai skipper Jerome started making an impact with the attacks. Kochi relied on Vinit Kumar to provide attacking prowess, while Amrinderpal Singh impressed early on with his blocks.



Kochi edged ahead in the see-saw battle with a strategic call of super point as setter Byron Keturakis began playing the anchor role in the front court. Chennai brought on M Ashwin Raj to counter-attack, but Kochi matched their physicality to keep themselves ahead.



Luiz Perotto's cross-body serve caught Kochi off guard, earning Chennai a crucial point. But Vinit's all-round performance ensured Kochi kept their grasp in the game. Byron's strategic passes kept the Blitz guessing, as both Erin and Vinit enjoyed receiving the balls from the Canadian setter.



Just when it looked like Kochi may take the game away, Perotto and Jerome combined well on court and brought the Blitz back into the contest. Vinit's absence affected Kochi's momentum, and Chennai continued to gain in confidence. Jerome's relentless attacks worked their magic, and Chennai went on to pick a memorable comeback win.

