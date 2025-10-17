PVL 2025: Calicut Heroes Pick First win of the Season, Beat Kolkata Thunderbolts 3-0

HYDERABAD: The defending champions Calicut Heroes defeated the Kolkata Thunderbolts 15-10, 15-11, 15-12 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday, to register their first win of the season. Mohan Ukkrapandian was named the Player of the Match.

Shameemudheen continued his form for Calicut, making impressive blocks against Ashwal Rai, and attacking from the middle zone. Service pressure from Ashok Bishnoi gave Calicut an early advantage. Kolkata overseas import Matin Takavar put pressure back on Calicut with super spikes, but service errors affected their momentum.

Santhosh joined in on the attacking action for Calicut, allowing captain and setter Mohan Ukkrapandian to distribute his attacks. The duo of Vikas Maan and Shameem formed a solid block line to make things difficult for Kolkata's attacks.

Calicut started making service errors, opening up the doors for Kolkata to make a comeback. But Pankaj Sharma's cross-body spike went wide, allowing Calicut to take a 2-0 lead. Shameem continued to gain momentum in defence for Calicut, blocking ferocious attacks from Rahul K.

Despite solid passing from reserved setter Jithin, the Thunderbolts were unable to make the most of their attacking opportunities due to Calicut's strong defence on the night. Santhosh and Tharusha Chamath continued to get points with consistent attacks as Calicut went on to script a 3-0 win to get all three points.