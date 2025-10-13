PVL 2025: Ahmedabad Defenders Register Sensational Comeback Win Over Hyderabad Black Hawks

Ahmedabad Defenders scripted an unforgettable comeback win in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday, defeating the hosts Hyderabad Black Hawks 9-15, 7-15, 15-9, 15-11, 15-8. Battur Batsuuri was named the Player of the Match.

While Hyderabad dominated in the first half of the game, the hosts lost steam midway through the game, and Ahmedabad fought back hard to claim a win.

With Guru Prashanth back in the starting line-up for the Hawks, Hyderabad made their attacking intentions clear. Vitor Yudi Yamamoto and Niyas Abdul Salam tested the Hawks' defence. The hosts dominated the middle zone with John Joseph and Shikhar Singh early on.

Setter Preet Karan took center stage, improving the overall passing of the side. Sahil Kumar's super serve caught Ahmedabad off guard, and the Hawks took control of the game.

Running out of options, Ahmedabad Defenders captain and setter Muthusamy Appavu looked towards left-handed Universal Harsh Chaudhary and brought him into the fold. The youngster opened up the doors for a comeback for his side with a sensational super serve.

Batsuuri found his rhythm at the right time as he started troubling Hyderabad's defence. Akhin and Abhinav made impressive blocks as the momentum began to swing towards Ahmedabad. Harsh made his second super serve of the night to push the game to the fifth set.

Harsh's magic with the serve continued in the final set as he made another super serve to silence the home crowd. Batsuuri's powerful spikes proved too hot to tackle, and Ahmedabad registered a sensational comeback win.