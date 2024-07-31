PV Sindhu storms into Paris Olympics women's singles pre-quarterfinals

Paris: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympic Games' women's singles competition after beating Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in straight games here on Wednesday.

The two-time Olympic medallist won 21-5 21-10 in her second and last Group M match here.

Sindhu, who had beaten Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq 21-9 21-6 in her first match, topped the group.

With two back to back wins, the Indian flag bearer qualified to the Round of 16. Sindhu won the Silver medal in 2016 at Rio Olympics and a Bronze medal in 2020 Tokyo Olympics.