PSG Relieved as Kvaratskhelia, Lee Fit for Champions League Opener

Paris: European champion Paris Saint-Germain won't be as short-handed as initially feared when it begins the defense of its Champions League title.

PSG extended its perfect start in Ligue 1 with a fourth straight win over the weekend, but the victory was overshadowed by injuries to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lee Kang-in and Lucas Beraldo, all of whom were forced off the field.

But the club said on Tuesday on the eve of hosting Serie A side Atalanta at Parc des Princes that only Beraldo remained 'under treatment' after spraining his left ankle.

The update came as a relief for PSG, which is already without forwards Ousmane Demb- and D'sir- Dou for the encounter.