Pro Kabaddi League players inspire students in interaction

VISAKHAPATNAM: Pro Kabaddi players interacted with the students and shared their stories during an interaction programme in Visakhapatnam.

E. Prasad Rao, technical director of the PKL, emphasised the cultural importance of kabaddi and its remarkable evolution. "Kabaddi is not just a sport; it is in our culture and our identity. What once began as a humble village game has grown into a global spectacle because of the Pro Kabaddi League," he said.

Telugu Titans skipper Vijay Malik shared his personal transformation story, highlighting how kabaddi has changed his life trajectory. "I come from a small village, and kabaddi has transformed my life. People not only in India but also around the world know us kabaddi players because of this sport. That recognition itself feels like a dream come true," Malik reflected.

The captain emphasised the sport's impact beyond personal glory, noting, "More importantly, kabaddi has given us the strength to support our families, which I believe is the biggest achievement of all. This journey proves that if you are dedicated, even humble beginnings can take you to the global stage."