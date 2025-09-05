Pro Kabaddi League-12 Kicks Off With a Roaring Start on Jiostar Network

Mumbai: Pro Kabaddi League – 12 (PKL) opened to a strong start on the JioStar network, with its Opening Day TVR surpassing last year’s Opening Day performance. On digital, PKL-12’s reach grew by 3X, while total watch-time across the JioStar network rose by 22%, powered by innovations designed to transform the fan experience.

The league’s opening night saw Tamil Thalaivas edge past Telugu Titans in the ‘Southern Derby’, while Puneri Paltan clinched a dramatic victory over Bengaluru Bulls. The second game of the night went to a tie-breaker under the newly introduced rule this season - marking a significant first for the league and setting the tone for an unpredictable season ahead.





It was also a star-studded affair on and off the mat. Bhojpuri icon Ravi Kishan lent his inimitable voice to the newly introduced Bhojpuri commentary feed, while sporting heroes and legends joined the National Sports Day celebrations in Vizag. Among those present were Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Paralympics medalist Yogesh Kathuniya, celebrated track-and-field athlete Jyothi Yarraji, and icons like Dhanraj Pillay and Pullela Gopichand.

“We are thrilled with the response to the opening night of Pro Kabaddi League - 12. The Opening Day growth across TV and digital is a testament to the league’s popularity and the deep connection fans have with the sport. The dialled-up aggression and intensity this season have been another big draw for viewers, with the new tie-breaker rule already adding to the drama. Altogether, these factors clearly signal that kabaddi has cemented its place as a premier sporting property in India,” said Siddharth Sharma, Head – Audience Engagement, Viewership, and Monetization Initiatives - Sports, JioStar.





JioStar also introduced several immersive broadcast features for Season 12. Two new dugout views capture the tension and energy on the sidelines, while a new split-screen feature allows fans to watch live action alongside the revival sequence. Adding further drama, a ‘Referee Cam’ provides a first-person perspective of the aggression and intensity on the mat, switching between live play and bodycam angles in real time.





Season 12 is already witnessing unprecedented aggression, with over 70% of matches ending with a score difference of five points or less and four matches going to tie-breaker.