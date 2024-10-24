Pro Kabaddi 2024 | Bengal Warriorz Secure First Win of Season against UP Yoddhas

HYDERABAD: The Bengal Warriorz produced a fantastic all-round team performance as they defeated the UP Yoddhas on Thursday at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, in Gachibowli at Hyderabad. The Bengal Warriorz won the contest with a scoreline of 32-29. For the Bengal Warriorz, the likes of Maninder Singh, Sushil Kambrekar and Nitin Dhankhar were the standout players, while Bharat scored 13 points for the UP Yoddhas.



Maninder Singh started off brilliantly for the Bengal Warriorz, as he picked up the majority of the points in the early exchanges for his side. Maninder Singh's burst meant that the UP Yoddhas fell behind in the first phase of play. Supporting Maninder Singh quite well was the in-form Nitin Dhankhar.The Bengal Warriorz looked determined to stop the UP Yoddhas and were not letting them settle into a rhythm. At the midway stage of the first half, both sides were locked at 8-8, with the UP Yoddhas having fought back after trailing up until then. The Bengal Warriorz fought hard and went into the half-time break with the score reading 12-11 in their favour. For the UP Yoddhas, Bharat was leading the points tally with 5 points to his name at the break.It was a cautious start to the second half from both sides, but the first points went to the UP Yoddhas. As the half wore on, both teams continued to trade points, with neither letting the other out of sight. Maninder Singh, Nitin Dhankhar, Sushil Kambrekar and Fazel Atrachali were leading the charge for the Bengal Warriorz, while Bharat was fighting away for the UP Yoddhas. Midway through the second half, the Bengal Warriorz had a slender 1-point lead.In the final ten minutes of the contest, the Bengal Warriorz looked to crank up the style. Nitin Dhankhar inflicted an ALL OUT on the UP Yoddhas, to further extend the Bengal Warriorz's lead. That was followed up by some superb defending led by Fazel Atrachali, which put more pressure on the UP Yoddhas. In the final few minutes, the UP Yoddhas threatened as Bharat and Bhavani Rajput picked up a few crucial points, however, Fazel Atrachali, Maninder Singh, Sushil Kambrekar and Nitin Dhankhar were having none of it. Eventually, the Bengal Warriorz came away with their first win of the season.