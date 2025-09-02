Prime Volleyball League Powered by Scapia Unveils Season 4 Schedule
Hyderabad: With exactly one month to go, the Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia today released the fixtures for Season 4, which will run from October 2 to October 26, 2025.
The season begins with host team taking on the champions of season 3 - Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Calicut Heroes on opening night and will conclude with the Finals on October 26.
This season features a 10-team line-up with the addition of the Goa Guardians, making it the biggest edition yet. Teams will be divided into two pools of five each. A total of 38 matches will be played; 35 in the league stage where every team will play four teams in their pool and three from the opposite pool. The top 4 teams at the end of the league stage (irrespective of the pool) will qualify for the semi-finals.
After over 21 matchdays, sprinkled with back-to-back contests and double headers, the league narrows down to the Semi Finals on October 24 with the title clash scheduled for October 26.
Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director & Co-Founder of Baseline Ventures, said, “Season 4 is our biggest season yet. With Goa Guardians joining the line-up, the league now has ten competitive teams, more international players, and a wider fan base. With Scapia as our partner, we are ready to power a league that raises the bar for volleyball in India.”
Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia, added, “The schedule has been built for drama. Double-headers, key rivalries and a tight playoff window mean fans can expect action every single night. Volleyball has always had passionate support in India and this season we want to take that energy to a whole new level.”
Volleyball fans will be able to experience the excitement of top-tier teams battle it out on the volleyball court starting 2nd October 2025, live on Sony Sports Network and Prime Volleyball's YouTube channel.
PRIME VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE POWERED BY SCAPIA – SEASON 4 POOLS
Pool A
Goa Guardians
Chennai Blitz
Kochi Blue Spikers
Bengaluru Torpedoes
Kolkata Thunderbolts
Pool B
Hyderabad Black Hawks
Delhi Toofans
Ahmedabad Defenders
Mumbai Meteors
Calicut Heroes
