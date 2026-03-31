Premier League: Tottenham Hires De Zerbi Amid Concerns From Women's Fans Group

Roberto De Zerbi was hired Tuesday as Tottenham’s third coach of the season in a last-ditch bid by one of England’s top clubs to avoid costly relegation from the Premier League.

The appointment came amid criticism from fans’ groups about the Italian coach’s past support of a player who was charged with — but not convicted of — offenses including attempted rape.

Tottenham, the reigning Europa League champion and an ever-present in England’s top division since 1978, is one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League with seven games left.

De Zerbi has replaced Igor Tudor, who was fired on Sunday after 44 days as interim coach, left Marseille in February. He previously worked in the Premier League as Brighton’s manager.

While at Marseille, De Zerbi coached former Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, who was charged in October 2022 with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault after images and videos were posted online.

British prosecutors dropped the charges in February 2023 owing to a “combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses” and due to “no realistic prospect of conviction.”

De Zerbi said Greenwood was a “good guy” who “paid dearly for what happened.”

Women of the Lane, a club-affiliated women’s supporters’ group, questioned De Zerbi’s “judgment and leadership” because of the way he “publicly defended Mason Greenwood in a way that downplays the seriousness of male violence against women and girls” and it was “not an appointment Tottenham Hotspur should make.”