Post-Performance Blues And Blows

Being a professional athlete is a challenging task, further being a paralympic sportsperson or athlete in India is a sum of both, double the hard work and an added layer of discriminatory blows. Given the smacks and blows, these athletes have made India proud by bagging 29 medals at the Paralympic Paris Games 2024 this year, and their glory only continues. Be it Avani Lekhara, who became the first Indian woman to bag two glorious gold Paralympic medals or Mona Agarwal, mother of two who made her Paralympic debut in Paris this year and snagged a bronze medal right away!



Many go unnoticed by stakeholders, the government and the Indian populace too, sadly!





Challenges Galore



It is true that despite being specially-abled, many of these athletes acquire a wide range of skill sets to choose from, that could traverse into helping them get into several professions or industries. Most people outside the arena of sports usually try to find their footing on the career ladder by the end of their twenties or thirties. Things change for the average paralympic athlete for whom job hunting is yet an added blow once they exit the field and step into reality.

However, the challenges they face usually tend to outweigh the possibilities of succeeding in other career paths and avenues.

“We need to understand that being differently abled is a challenge itself. Due to their unique experiences, they often encounter additional or intensified difficulties,” says Parul Mahajan Oberoi from the Paralympic Committee of India.

She further explains that from the very start of the day until its end, paralympic sportspersons have to plan even the most basic tasks.





Challenges, Opportunities



Even though many of these para-athletes and sportspersons consistently show exemplary grit and gumption, many of them struggle for basic amenities when it comes to everyday practice in their sporting life. She adds, "Despite winning laurels with their hard work, they still face tremendous pressure with people viewing them with a lens of pity and sympathy." Parul opines that having known them personally, sympathy isn't what these sportspersons seek or appreciate quite well. "They are strong individuals and people need to look up to them as being inspirational and as successful role models," adds Parul.

Rahul Ramugade, player of the Indian Wheelchair Cricket team and Captain of the Mumbai Wheelchair Cricket team, speaks of his experience as a para-sportsperson. He says, “Whatever matches we have held, that’s usually with the funds we collect ourselves and have these matches organised."

Adding that since their association is not directly linked to the Paralympic Committee of India or the BCCI, the support they receive is very less. He does admit that the BCCI has supported a few events and tournaments, but that ratio too is less. Perhaps, two to three tournaments on average out of the 10 tournaments held or played.

Parul from the Paralympic Committee of India stresses: “The challenges paralympians face in general seem to outweigh the opportunities they get due to financial instability, mental health struggles along with societal barriers.”





Career Uncertainty



After years of training, discipline and dedication, these athletes yet have to look for jobs, when it comes to finding some form of sustenance in their post-performance years. Parul from the Paralympic Committee of India says, "Mostly they do have government jobs secured." While post-performance years are a mixed bag for each athlete, the glory they receive in their performance years also comes with many facets. "The ratio is very mixed; it is very difficult to put a number to something like this," says Parul. Adding, "There are athletes who get a lot while at the same time, there are some who don't get much. It's a mixed bag, the same how it is with abled athletes."

Explaining that the moment these athletes win at international podiums, they are instantly recognised by state and central governments. She adds, “If they have done well at the International level, it’s much easier for them to secure sponsorships, endorsements along with award money.”

While this may sound appealing, things at the grassroots level have a different, startling yet sad reality. Rahul says, “To get some government job in India, you have to perform in Commonwealth Games, Asian Games or any such, then only do state and central governments recognize you sadly.”



Rahul quite painfully asks, "This year, we won a total of 29 medals along with 7 gold medals itself, the government announced only 75 lakhs for the gold medal". Till then, one may rightly assume that it is a sad yet miserable story for paralympic sportspersons who struggle even to make it to bigger events due to financial and societal blocks thrown their way!

Emphasising here that in some states like Haryana, they have been rewarded sums like `6 crore for both, Olympic as well as Paralympic winners.





Required Boost



"Paralympic Paris 2024 was one of the most successful games for India," says Parul Mahajan Oberoi. India bagged 7 gold, 9 silver and 13 bronze medals with breathtaking performances! Many of these paralympic athletes even inspired next-generation athletes to step in despite the challenges thrown at them. He opines that the government should work from the grassroot level itself. "If any person with a disability wants to play any sport, there should be centres and facilities provided for the same, especially for disabled sportspersons." He cites examples such as the Atal Bihar Vajpayee Training Centre for Disability Sports opened in Gwalior and many others.

She adds, “With the right support from fellow countrymen, our Paralympians can be at the top of the charts. However, the most important thing is awareness and support from society.” Rahul optimistically says, “The future for us is very bright. I hope India gets a 50+ strike of Paralympic medals in coming Paralympic events.”

Perhaps, what our paralympic athletes and sportspersons need, be it at podiums or grassroot levels is a little bit of acceptance, with support in terms of amenities provided and post-performance career avenues broadened.



However, despite the glory won in their performing years, most of this gets washed away with time as these paralympic athletes and sportspersons enter into the dark ravels of their post-performance years.